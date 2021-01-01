Hardcore supporter of RSS Suresh Chavhanke said on TV- It is Chopra not Neeraj Chopra, Connected Olympic Gold Medalist with the battle of Panipat connection

Javelin Thrower Wins Gold Medal In Recent Olympic Games Neeraj Chopra had made history. As soon as he won the medal, there was a wave of happiness in the whole country. The countrymen congratulated him, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressed on social media as ‘Rana’s descendant’ and praised. Now Suresh Chavhanke, a staunch supporter of the right wing and RSS and editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, has linked Neeraj’s connection to the battle of Panipat. Its video clip is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In a viral clip on social media, Suresh Chavhanke is saying in his program on Sudarshan TV, ‘Neeraj Chopra’s family used to throw javelin for many centuries. You will not be surprised, I will tell you for your information. This Neeraj Chopra is actually Neeraj Chopra of Maharashtra.

He further relates Neeraj to the battle of Panipat and says, ‘The war that was fought against Abdali in Panipat 260 years ago, throwing spear in that war.. Because then Maharana also used to throw spear.. Then the war Had a great weapon. Then there was a team of javelin throwers. Neeraj Chopra’s ancestors were in that party, he had killed the Muslim invaders who came with Abdali by throwing a spear.

Social media users are also taking a jibe at this claim of Suresh Chavhanke. A user taunted and wrote, ‘Sir, overwhelmed to find such important information related to history. Congress never allowed it to be taught in schools. Another user wrote, ‘Neeraj bhai saw this news or not yet?’ Another user wrote, ‘Without this knowledge we were ignorant.’

Let me tell you, after winning the tenth medal in Indian Olympic history in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has achieved another achievement. After the victory, the number of his Instagram followers has increased by 22 times. Neeraj is now the world’s Athlete (Trek & Field) with the most Instagram followers.

However, Neeraj Chopra has dominated from social media to TV channels since his victory. He is being asked many questions regarding sports and his personal life. When asked questions about marriage, Neeraj has said that right now his entire focus is on his game. He just doesn’t pay attention to these things.





