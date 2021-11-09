hardik pandya gorgeous wife natasha stankovic Model Dancer Actress seen dancing in swimming pool with Bikini Social Media Users such comments Instagram Watch Video

A video of Natasha Stankovic, wife of Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, is viral on social media. In the video, she is seen dancing in a bikini by the seaside swimming pool. In the background, a Brazilian song from Volume 3 of the Latin Collection The Remixes album by Movimento Latino, released in 2015, is playing in the background.

His one-year-old son Agastya Pandya is also enjoying swimming with Natasha in the pool. Instagram users are very fond of this video of model, dancer and actress Natasha. This video of him has been shared by Voompla associated with Celebrities, Bollywood and Entertainment News on his Instagram. She wrote in the caption of the video, ‘No day is Dull Day for Mamma and Baby Pandya. Ooh we want to get to the pool too.’

Many users have commented on this video of Natasha. However, some people did not like Natasha to have such fun after the early departure of Team India from the T20 World Cup. He made various comments about Team India, Hardik Pandya. arsalarif10 wrote, ‘Papa will join you guys soon, he is coming back just for his family’s sake.’

geetu3010 wrote, ‘This is what these people went to do! Prizes and honors are awarded to the team and players who have won, but have failed to qualify. They should be fined. warda_tweetz wrote, ‘Indian cricket team India is ahead??’ rvscorpio wrote, ‘He is happy. Senior Pandya is returning home after losing the T20 World Cup. Now she can go shopping again.

imvity wrote, ‘Celebrating the joy of being out of the World Cup.’ main_100rabh wrote, ‘They haven’t had the World Cup.’ Zillayhayder wrote, ‘Dance only after being out of the semifinals.’

Let us tell you that Natasha Stankovic, who has given many dance performances in Bollywood, remains very active on social media. A few days back, she created a sensation by walking the ramp. Natasha is counted among the wives of those cricketers, who are quite popular like their husbands themselves.