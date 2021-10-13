hardik-pandya-place-in-indian-team-playing-11-for-t20-world-cup-is-in-danger-as-akash-chopra-doubt-his-place-shardul-thakur-can-replace – Hardik Pandya will not get a place in the playing 11? Indian legend said

Hardik Pandya may not be able to make his place in the playing 11 of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to his fitness. It is believed by the former Indian cricketer who has said that he will not even bowl and the batting form is bad.

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s fitness remains a topic of constant discussion. Many questions are being raised about his place in the T20 World Cup as well. The biggest problem is whether Hardik will bowl or not. Recently, Rohit Sharma also did not give some good update about his bowling and said that he has not bowled a single ball. Regarding this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has also raised doubts about his place in the World Cup.

Let us tell you that when Hardik Pandya was selected in the 15-man squad of the T20 World Cup, it was expected that he would bowl. This is the reason that only three specialist fast bowlers were included in the team. But his report that came out in the last few days after the second phase of IPL 2021 has raised everyone’s concern.

Regarding this, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has released a video on his YouTube channel and has threatened his place in the T20 World Cup. He has said that, what I have been told that the selectors had given a guarantee that Hardik would bowl. But recently Rohit Sharma has said that he (Hardik) has not bowled a single ball yet.

Regarding this, the Indian veteran said that, ‘He (Hardik) is not bowling and the batting form is bad. This probably means that he may not be included in the team. Things can change very quickly. Till 6 months back he was our most important player but now I will not be shocked if Shardul Thakur is included in his place. Because this will disturb the balance of the team, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form is also 50-50. In such a situation, the responsibility will only be on Shami and Bumrah.

Hardik Pandya has been included in the 15-man main squad of the upcoming T20 World Cup. At the same time, Shardul Thakur was included as a reserve player along with Shreyar Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

Notably, Hardik Pandya has not been seen bowling consistently since his back surgery in 2019. However, Hardik was also with the Indian youth team that recently toured Sri Lanka in June-July and he also bowled. But in the second phase of IPL 2021, his problem once again came to the fore. He did not bowl, but apart from this, he could not do anything special in batting.