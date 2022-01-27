Hardik Pandya pushpa film dance on song srivalli with his grandmother video viral. Hardik pandya pushpa film dance song with srivalli nani video viral

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The fever of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise is also visible on the celebs along with the fans. Pushpa film was also released on OTT after its success in theatres. Even after this, the song and dialogue craze of Pushpa film still remains on Instagram. Indian cricket team’s star cricketer Hardik Pandya has also shared a dance video of himself on Pushpa’s song Srivalli.

In this video, Hardik Pandya is not alone but with his maternal grandmother and Allu Arjun is seen doing Pushpa’s leg dance step. In this video, Hardik is seen dancing like Allu Arjun with his maternal grandmother. Sharing this video, Hardik Pandya wrote on Instagram that our own Pushpa Nani.

So far more than 20 million people have seen this video and are commenting on this video with heart and fire emoji. Hardik Pandya has also tagged Allu Arjun with this video. In this video, Hardik Pandya first stands in style with his maternal grandmother and wears a goggle and then moves from right to left.

Many stars have shared their reel on Pushpa. But most of all this video of Hardik Pandya is getting love. Hardik Pandya posted this reel on his Instagram with his maternal grandmother on Wednesday. Which has rapidly spread on the Internet even before the completion of 24 hours. Let us tell you that Pushpa’s magic in the world of cricket was earlier seen on Australian cricketer David Warner. Along with this, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also shared Pushpa’s hook step on her Instagram. Let’s wait, what are you waiting for, see this viral video of Hardik Pandya.

english summary Have a look Hardik Pandya pushpa film dance on song srivalli with his grandmother.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 14:29 [IST]