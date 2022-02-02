Hardik Pandya Says I Felt Everything Was Thrown At Me Kept On Me I Was Pick As Batsman In T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya Vs Chetan Sharma: Chief selector Chetan Sharma had said that Hardik Pandya has been selected as an all-rounder. Earlier, Virat Kohli had proved Sourav Ganguly a liar with his statement.

Hardik Pandya has also followed the path of Virat Kohli. On the question of not bowling in the T20 World Cup 2021, Hardik says that he was made a ‘scapegoat’. Hardik opened up about his criticism of himself after the T20 World Cup 2021 in Boria Majumdar’s show. Hardik said that he was selected in the World Cup team as a batsman and not as an all-rounder.

However, chief selector Chetan Sharma had said that Hardik Pandya has been selected as an all-rounder. He will bowl 4 overs in every match. That is, Hardik has proved Chetan Sharma wrong with his statement. Earlier, Virat Kohli had proved Sourav Ganguly a liar in a press conference regarding captaincy.

Hardik said, ‘The situation we were in in the World Cup, I felt that all the blame was put on me. Everyone was ‘throwing stones’ at me. Of course I didn’t bowl, but I was selected in the team as a batsman.

Hardik Pandya said, ‘I tried hard to bowl in the first match, but I could not do it. I bowled in the second match when I shouldn’t have, but I did it for my team. But in the end things did not go well.

Chetan Sharma had said that Hardik has been selected as an all-rounder. He will regularly complete the quota of 4 overs. However, this did not happen as Hardik could not regain his bowling fitness. Hardik bowled in a few matches, but it did not help the team much.

Hardik Pandya has been out of Team India since the ICC tournament. Now he is determined to make a full-fledged comeback as an all-rounder. On this issue, he said, ‘I want to play as an all-rounder. I don’t know if anything bad happens, but my preparation is to play as an all-rounder. I feel good, feel strong. However, only time will tell what happens.