Hardik Pandya seizure of watches news called fake Indian all-rounder tweeted told truth of the incident airport by customs officials

Hardik Pandya breaks his silence over reports of seizure of watches worth Rs 5 crore at Mumbai airport. He has made a tweet regarding these allegations. According to him, the price of the watch is not 5, but about 1.5 crore rupees.

Hardik Pandya breaks his silence over reports of seizure of watches worth Rs 5 crore at Mumbai airport. He has made a tweet regarding these allegations and has told the complete truth of the incident.

In fact, there were reports that after the end of India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021, the customs department has confiscated two expensive watches at the airport from Hardik Pandya, who returned from Dubai to Mumbai with Team India. The cost of these watches of his was said to be around Rs 5 crore. However, according to Hardik Pandya, the price of the watch is not 5, but about 1.5 crores.

Hardik wrote in the tweet, ‘After coming from Dubai to Mumbai in the early hours of Monday (November 15) I took my luggage and then went to the custom counter myself. Where I declared stuff. Rumors are being spread on social media that I did not declare my luggage at Mumbai airport. I am a law abiding citizen. I respect all the agencies of the government.

He said, ‘Wrong information is being spread about me on social media. I myself have informed all the baggage details to the customs officials present at the airport. The customs department asked me for all the documents. At present, they are engaged in evaluating the right duty. I am ready to pay full duty and the price of the watch that is being told on social media is 5 crores is wrong. The watch is worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

Let us tell you that Hardik Pandya is fond of wearing expensive watches. He also has a watch like Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 in his collection, which is owned by select people in the world. Apart from this, he is also known for his luxury lifestyle. He has many products from luxury fashion brands.

Hardik Pandya’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 was disappointing. He didn’t play any impressive innings. After Hardik’s failure, questions were also raised on his selection and fitness. Perhaps this is the reason why he was not selected in Team India for the three T20 match series against New Zealand. The T20 series between India and New Zealand will start from Wednesday i.e. 17th November. The first T20 match is to be played in Jaipur.