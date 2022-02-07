Hardik Pandya Skips Ranji Trophy 2022 Sourav Ganguly Believed Indian All Rounder Will Play

Hardik Pandya Skips Ranji Trophy 2022: Contrary to Sourav Ganguly’s expectation, Hardik Pandya has withdrawn his name from Ranji Trophy 2022. Hardik has been out of the team since last year’s T20 World Cup. He was on recovery mode due to back problem.

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has pulled out of the Ranji Trophy starting February 10 to focus on returning to the limited overs team. Recently, while talking to PTI, Sourav Ganguly had expressed the hope that Hardik would return to cricket from the Ranji Trophy after a long recovery break.

At the same time, the name of Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya is included in the squad of Baroda. Kedar Deodhar has been named the captain of the Baroda team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy. While Vishnu Solanki will be the vice-captain. The Baroda Cricket Association has announced a 20-man squad for the first leg of the tournament, in which Hardik’s name is not there.

This is the full squad of Baroda

Kedar Deodhar, Vishnu Solanki, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Baba Safikhan Pathan, Atit Sheth, Bhargava Bhat, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Soparia, Karthik Kakade, Gurjinder Singh Mann, Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathwa, Akshay More.

Sourav Ganguly had recently said while talking to PTI that, ‘Hardik was injured due to which he was given a break to get fully fit so that he could play for India for a long time. I hope to see him start with Ranji Trophy. I want to see him bowling as many overs as possible and his body getting stronger.

Let us tell you that Hardik Pandya has been out of the Indian team since the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a back injury and then ‘rehabilitation’. Apart from this, he has also not played Test cricket for India since December 2018. He has been appointed by the new franchise Ahmedabad as its captain for IPL 2022.

Significantly, he was criticized a lot for not bowling in the T20 World Cup. He then decided to keep himself absent for selection for the New Zealand series. He was not part of the team in the South Africa series as well. He is also not included in the team in the current West Indies series.