Hardik Pandya Srivalli Dance Video With Pushpa Nani Actor Allu Arjun And Wife Natasha Stankovic Reacts

Allu Arjun Reacts on Hardik Pandya Pushpa Song Dance Video: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a video of him dancing to Srivalli Song with his Pushpa Nani. Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Natasha Stankovic have also reacted to this video.

There is a buzz around Allu Arjun and National crush Rashmika Mandanna’s film Pushpa. The dialogues and story of this film are famous as well as its songs and its dance steps are also becoming quite viral. Many cricketers have also been seen doing hook steps on the famous Srivalli song of this film. Now Hardik Pandya has also joined this trend and he has danced with his maternal grandmother.

The Indian all-rounder shared a dance video with his maternal grandmother and tagged actor Allu Arjun and wrote, Our Pushpa Nani. In this video, Hardik Pandya is seen with his elderly grandmother. His wife Natasha Stankovic commented on this video and called it the cutest. Actor Allu of Pushpa film also commented on it and called it cute.

Hardik’s fellow cricketer Ishan Kishan also commented on this video and called it the best video ever. At the same time, his sister-in-law and Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma have also shared heart emoji on this video. This video was shared by the cricketer on Instagram on Wednesday, which has been liked by more than 21 lakh people in about 21 hours.

Even before this, many Indian and foreign cricketers have been seen doing the hook step of Srivalli. In which many big names like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, David Warner and Dwayne Bravo are included. This song is on everyone’s lips these days. Its Hindi version is sung by Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali, which is constantly in trend.

Talking about Hardik Pandya, he is running out of the Indian team these days. At the same time, he was recently signed by the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 15 crore for IPL 2022 and also made him the captain. These days he is very active on social media. His name is also not included in the team announced for the West Indies series.