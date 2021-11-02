Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic seen having fun alone in bikini on beach Sun sand Dhanashree verma missed Love husband Yuzvendra Chahal Read Users comments

Hardik Pandya married Natasha Stankovic in May 2020 during the lockdown last year. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal made Dhanshree Verma his life partner in December 2020. According to Dhanashree, her relationship with Chahal started in the lockdown in 2020.

Hardik Pandya’s wife and Serbian model Natasha Stankovic is very active on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma also often creates a ruckus on social media with her dance videos. Natasha and Dhanashree are again in discussion about their post.

Natasha shared a picture of herself on Instagram on the evening of Monday, November 1, 2021. In this picture, she is seen chilling alone on the beach. On the other hand Dhanshree Verma’s post revealed that she is missing her husband and love a lot. In the picture shared by Natasha Stankovic on Instagram, she is seen wearing a black bikini.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, ‘Sun and Sand’. After this, he also posted an emoji with Beach with Umbrella. This picture of him went viral in no time. More than 3 lakh likes and about thousand comments have come on this picture.

Many people on Instagram have praised his post. At the same time, some people have also trolled Hardik Pandya for his poor performance in the T20 World Cup. One user even wrote, ‘Team India has lost because of this, we have all gone for a picnic together…’

Let us tell you that during the lockdown last year, Hardik and Natasha got married in May 2020. A few months later, both became parents to a son. Since the birth of the son, Natasha has been seen with Hardik on every cricket tour except Sri Lanka. She was also with Hardik in both the phases of the IPL.

On the other hand, Chahal’s wife shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. The post has two pictures and a video of him with Chahal. In the caption of his post, Dhanashree wrote, ‘Missing you Yuzvendra Chahal.’ Dhanashree then posted a red heart emoji. He further wrote, ‘It is festival time and without your loved ones this festival is not the same.’

Chahal married Dhanashree in December 2020. According to Dhanashree, her relationship with Chahal started in 2020 as a student and teacher during the lockdown. Dhanashree had told in an interview, ‘Chahal had seen some videos of his dance on YouTube. Chahal wanted to learn some new things along with dancing in lockdown. After that we both came closer to each other.