Hardik Patel attacks BJP: Hardik Patel hits BJP over control of Delhi Gujarat CM to change people’s government next year

The people of Gujarat have got a new Chief Minister. Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the BJP government. Patel, who was first elected MLA in 2017, will now be the Chief Minister after 5 years. Opposition Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP to change the chief minister ahead of next year’s assembly elections in 2022. Gujarat Congress executive president Hardik Patel has said that the BJP has not only changed the chief minister, but six and a half crore people of Gujarat are in the mood to change the government.

Speaking to a news channel on Sunday evening, Hardik Patel said that the people of Gujarat were saddened and upset by the policies of the BJP government for the last several years. Millions of young people have become unemployed, millions of families have become homeless. Everyone is concerned about the safety of women. Villages and farmers have been devastated. Changing the Chief Minister at such a time is not a big deal, the people want to change the government. Patel said the Gujarat chief minister is controlled from Delhi. The same was the case with the previous Chief Minister and now the new ones will work at the behest of Delhi. BJP chief minister does not have free hand.

New Chief Minister of Gujarat: Patidar leader Bhupendra Patel, who will be the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, is very special to former Chief Minister Anandiben.

BJP and RSS repeat secret survey

Hardik Patel once again referred to the secret survey of BJP and RSS behind the change of Chief Minister. He said the Congress was winning in the RSS and BJP polls, so Vijay Rupani resigned. The resignation of the Chief Minister is a decision taken to mislead the people of Gujarat. But the real change will come after next year’s elections, when the people will oust the BJP. Earlier, Hardik Patel had also tweeted. In it, he wrote- ‘The main reason for changing the face of the Chief Minister !! The secret survey of RSS and BJP in August was shocking. Congress got 43% votes and 96-100 seats, BJP got 38% votes and 80-84 seats, AAP got 3% votes and 0 seats, MIME got 1% votes and 0 seats and all independents got 15% votes and 4 seats. ‘

First MLA and now Chief Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Remarkably, the BJP High Command has decided to make Bhupendra Patel the Chief Minister on Sunday evening, avoiding the names of all the strong leaders running in the race. Bhupendra Patel, who is close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, will be the 17th Chief Minister of the state. Patel, who has a strong grip on the organization, contested for the first time in 2017 from Ghathlodia seat. This seat became vacant when Anandiben became the Governor. After being elected as the Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel says that together we will increase the development work of Gujarat. The organization wants to grow together.