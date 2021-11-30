Hardy Sandhu, playing the character of Madan Lal in ’83’, has played Under-19 cricket, was out of the team because of this

Hardy Sandhu is playing the character of Madan Lal in the film ’83’. In an interview, he told that he also used to play Under-19 cricket.

The trailer of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ’83’ has been released. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. On the other hand the film Hardy Sandhu is also playing an important role and he has been playing the role of Madan Lal. Apart from this, Hardy is also a successful singer today. But he had struggled a long time before that and he was a taxi driver in Australia. Also, he has also played Under-19 cricket for India. He was getting ready to play professionally, but an accident changed everything.

Hardy had told in an interview given to ‘Times of India’ in the year 2018, ‘I played cricket for about 10 years. I also played under-19 cricket with Shikhar Dhawan. He was my roommate. Apart from this, I have also played with Chateshwar Pujana and Ishant Sharma. But in 2006, my Kohli got hurt. I was a fast bowler and this injury also hit the elbow of my right hand. After this, Hardy decided to leave cricket and go to Australia and he used to work here as a cab driver.

Hardy had further said, ‘The IPL had started during that time and all my juniors were also selected. I felt very bad during that time. I could have played in IPL very easily. In the year 2009, I came back and also met the former physio of the Sri Lankan team. I started training again and got a chance in Ranji Trophy again. But three days before the match, I got hurt again there. After this accident, he started living in depression and he did not come out of his room for several weeks.

Started singing: Hardy further recalled, ‘In 2010, I started learning music. In 2012 my first album was released. Sometimes I even regret not playing for India because my coach wanted me to play for India. I had that ability too, but it’s all a matter of luck.