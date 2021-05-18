Hareesh Peradi Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Hareesh Peradi Gadget Clock, Peak, Age, Girlfriend, Spouse, Youngsters, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Hareesh Peradi is an Indian actor. He has labored in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language motion pictures.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Hareesh Peradi was born on Friday, 9 Could 1969 (age 52 years; as of 2021) within the Kozhikode metropolis of Kerala, India. His zodiac signal is Taurus. He went to Zamorin’s Faculty to pursue his graduations. Hareesh was very engaged and inquisitive about dramas since childhood and obtained many prizes as an appreciation token for his performances.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 7″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Household

Mother and father & Siblings

Hareesh Peradi was born to Govindan Nair and Savithri Nair. Nothing a lot is understood about his mother and father.

Relationships, Spouse & Youngsters

On 3 December 1993, Hareesh Peradi received married to Bindu. Bindu is a dance trainer. The couple is blessed with two sons and named them Vishnu (elder) and Vaidhi (youthful).

Profession

HareeshPeradi started his profession as a drama artist of Akashavani on the age of 19. He has realized the dramatic arts underneath Jayaprakash Kapoor. He did his film debut with a supporting position within the film “Narasimha.” In 2008, he was part of De Ingottu Nokkiye, a Malayalam film. He was additionally part of Aayirathil Oruvan and Pink Chillies. HareeshPeradi was not a giant identify within the trade till 2013, when Left Proper Left, a movie directed by Arun Kumar Aravind, proved a breakthrough for his profession. He portrayed the character of ‘Kaitheri Sahadevan’ which was extremely appreciated by the viewers.

Hareesh Peradi did his tv debut with Kayamkulam Kochunni in 2004. The present was an incredible hit and introduced him into the limelight. Later he did many reveals like Sree Guruvayoorappan, Bhamini Tholkarilla, Kunjali Marakkar, and way more.

Info/Trivia

Hareesh Peradi has sturdy roots within the theater. As a theater artist, Hareesh has carried out on virtually 3500 phases in India.

Throughout a media interplay, Hareesh mentioned that he’s from a household the place boys are speculated to go overseas and work however he determined to behave.

Hareesh did a number of each day wages jobs earlier than getting into the movie trade.

Hareesh Peradi likes to drink alcohol sometimes.

Hareesh follows a non-vegetarian food plan.