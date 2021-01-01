Harish Rawat cracks down on Navjot Singh Sidhu: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat told Navjot Singh Sidhu to control your advisors

Highlights The long-running differences in the Punjab Congress are not over

Harish Rawat asks Sidhu to control his advisors

Four Punjab ministers and 24 MLAs revolted against Amarinder

From Chandigarh / Dehradun

Even after handing over the reins of Punjab Congress to Navjyot Singh Sidhu, the ongoing feud in the party is not going away. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has openly condemned the controversial statements of Sidhu’s advisers. On Wednesday, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat also said that Sidhu should keep his advisers under control. These advisers have nothing to do with Congress. If any adviser harms the Congress, it will be dealt with appropriately.

Speaking to media in Dehradun, Harish Rawat said, “We have worked hard to create an atmosphere of hope in Punjab.” I urge the people of Congress not to destroy this trust. Next year’s assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rawat said.

Punjab Congress: Elections will be fought under the leadership of Captain Amarinder … Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat announced during factionalism

24 MLAs including 4 ministers blew the trumpet of rebellion

Notably, four Punjab cabinet ministers and several Congress MLAs on Tuesday raised the flag of rebellion against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Four ministers, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channy and about 24 MLAs chanted slogans against the captain. The leaders said they did not have “faith” in the captain because he had not fulfilled his promises made before the 2017 assembly elections. This development is seen as exacerbating the crisis in the Punjab Congress and as an open revolt against Amarinder Singh.

Change CM if needed: Bajwa

Bajwa, who heads a group of dissident leaders, had on Tuesday said that he would meet the Congress president and brief him on the political situation. He had said that ‘tough’ steps need to be taken and if there is a need to change the CM, it should also be done.

Punjab Congress: Punjab Congress is in turmoil, MLA arrives in Uttarakhand to meet Harish Rawat

Amarinder’s camp also attacked Sidhu

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has also expressed displeasure. It is being said in his camp that Sidhu is trying to show himself powerful by creating a crowd of unnecessary advisers. But this is bothering the party even before the elections. Here the High Command is currently trying to cool the rising heat in Punjab.

The controversy started with these statements of the advisors

In fact, earlier this week, Sidhu’s adviser Malvinder Singh Mali had made a lot of headlines for his claim. In it, he said that Kashmir was a separate country. It was illegally occupied by both India and Pakistan. The gardener spoke on the issue of repealing Article 370 of the Constitution in a social media post. He had said that if Kashmir was part of India, then what was the need to remove Sections 370 and 35A. Sidhu’s adviser Pyarelal Garg had questioned Amarinder Singh’s criticism of Pakistan.

Four Punjab ministers and several MLAs revolted against Captain Amarinder Singh

Shared controversial drawings of Indira Gandhi

Apart from this, Malvinder Singh Mali has shared a controversial post on social media regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A sketch of Indira Gandhi has been made in this Facebook post. In it, she (Indira Gandhi) is standing near a pile of human skulls. Moreover, he has a gun in one hand and a skull hanging over the butt of the gun.

