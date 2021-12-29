Harish Rawat on rumors of AAP’s offer of CM’s post, ‘I am Congress girl child’

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that I speak my words boldly. I agree to go to the crematorium as a girl child but I do not agree to part ways with the Congress.

Assembly elections are due in Uttarakhand next year. Congress is churning on its preparations regarding this. At the same time, in the program of a private news channel in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, the former Chief Minister of the state, Harish Rawat, spoke openly. During this, she described herself as the Balika Vadhu of Congress.

‘I am Congress’s Balika Vadhu’: In fact, on the question of his ongoing displeasure with the Congress and his joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Harish Rawat said, “Whether the Congress should give me anything or not, I am the Balika Vadhu of Congress. I speak boldly. I agree to go to the crematorium as a girl child but I do not agree to part ways with the Congress.

‘On the cusp of winning Congress’: He claimed in a program of Aaj Tak news channel that Congress will again return to power in Punjab. Harish Rawat said that we are the people of the era of Atal Bihari and Rajiv Gandhi. At that time it was considered a sin to move from one party to another. We believe in securing power by winning the trust of the people in a democracy. Congress is on the verge of winning the elections.

Harish Rawat accused the BJP and said that in the election states, the opposition uses crocodiles like CBI, ED and Income Tax to harass them, but we have to overcome them by swimming.

On the other hand, regarding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rawat said that I want to tell Kejriwal ji that he should not identify his party as a vote-biter. To understand the diversity of Uttarakhand, Kejriwal will have to give 5-7 years time now.