Harlem ‘ambush’ suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, has lengthy record: NYPD

2 hours ago
A New York Metropolis man who’s accused of fatally capturing an NYPD officer and critically wounding one other Friday evening was out on probation and has an in depth legal file, police stated. 

Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly shot Officer Jason Rivera, 22 and his associate Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, in an residence in Harlem after the officers had responded to a home dispute name. 

When officers arrived on the residence, McNeil’s mom and different son advised them he was in a again bed room, in accordance with authorities. The officers have been then allegedly ambushed by McNeil when he kicked open the bed room door and began firing.  

Rivera was pronounced lifeless at a hospital and Mora was in vital situation. McNeil was additionally hospitalized in vital situation after a 3rd officer shot him twice as he tried to flee, authorities stated. 

NYPD COP KILLED IN HARLEM AMBUSH ID’D AS OFFICER JASON RIVERA, 22 

McNeil was on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York Metropolis, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig stated in a late-night information convention from Harlem Hospital. 

(NYPD)

Arrests in different states

McNeil additionally has 4 arrests exterior of New York: one in South Carolina for illegal possession of a weapon in 1998; one other in Pennsylvania for allegedly assaulting a police officer in 2002; and a 3rd, additionally in Pennsylvania, on a felony drug cost and misdemeanor narcotics cost in 2003, Essig stated. 

(NYPD)

READ Also  Gutfeld: Biden is making Republicans more popular than they've ever been

McNeil’s South Carolina arrest was later dismissed, the New York Put up reported. Essig didn’t say if any of the Pennsylvania arrests resulted in convictions. 

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora remained in vital situation after the assault. 

Officers recovered a .45-caliber Glock handgun with a high-capacity journal that was stolen in Baltimore in 2017 on the scene. It wasn’t clear how the gun got here into McNeil’s arms, Essig stated. The investigation is ongoing. 

