Harlem community feeling shockwaves from Buffalo shooting
Harlem community feeling shockwaves from Buffalo shooting – Gadget Clock
Whereas Buffalo could also be hours away, the ache of Sunday’s racially motivated shooting is hitting near dwelling. CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell hears from individuals in Harlem.
Be the primary to know
Get browser notifications for breaking information, stay occasions, and unique reporting.
#Harlem #community #feeling #shockwaves #Buffalo #shooting
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.