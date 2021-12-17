Harlem Community Searching for Missing Doctor Last Seen Wednesday – Gadget Clock





Police and local community members in New York City are trying to find a 28-year-old doctor last seen early Wednesday morning.

Adeolu Ilesanmi was last seen in East Harlem on 1st Avenue, between 115th and 116th streets, according to missing fliers circulating in the community and on social media.

The NYPD confirmed the woman was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to her missing persons report, she was last seen wearing a black jacket, multi-color tie-dye shirt. She also has distinguishable tattoos on both arms.

Ilesanmi is a resident at Weill-Cornell and a recent graduate of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, according to her LinkedIn page.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).