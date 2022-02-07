Harlem resident celebrates 100th birthday in style



HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — Harlem’s Lettice Graham turned 100 years old this weekend and celebrated a century in style.

She marked the occasion dressed to the nines in a sparkling gold gown and tiara.

Mayor Eric Adams and Reverend Al Sharpton were on hand for the celebration. Mayor Adams even proclaimed Saturday ‘Lettice Graham Day.’

Graham not only has 100 years of stories to tell, but she also leads a very active life. She is the oldest member of her swim team, the ‘Harlem Honeys, and Bears.’

She also practices yoga five days a week.

ALSO READ | 75-year-old post-Holocaust letter detailing family’s death found at NY flea market

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11515444"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11515444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Lauren Glassberg has the story after a letter written more than 75 years ago at the end of the Holocaust has resurfaced at a New York flea market and been returned to a family des

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo