Harley-Davidson’s stunning vintage-inspired electric bikes are going on sale later this year

Almost a year after announcing plans to spin off its own electric bike company called Serial 1, Harley-Davidson said it would sell a “limited” number of gorgeous, vintage-inspired models that originally said it was just There was “styling exercise”.

The S1 Mosh/Tribute is an homage to “Serial Number One,” the nickname for Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle, built in 1903. The bike’s design, its white tires, leather saddle and handgrip, and sleek black frame with gold lettering, go back to that first prototype.

But under the glossy black paint and honey-colored leather accents, the bike remains identical to the entry-level Mosh/Cty model of the Serial 1. The S1 Mosh/Tribute (this time props for Harley to keep all the vocals) gets many of the same features as the Mosh/Cty, including Gates carbon drive belt, Brose mid-drive motor, TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cable Huh. And wires, and integrated lighting.

The company is leaning into its motorcycle roots by relying on exclusives and one-offs

The white-painted Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires are exclusive to Serial 1, and the leather saddle and matching leather grips are hand-made from Brooks England.

It’s an update that is sure to delight many potential customers, who were initially disappointed when Harley-Davidson declined to say whether it would bring the prototype back into production in October 2020. But it is also a sign that the company is leaning into its motorcycle roots by trusting. Exclusive one-way and on limited runs as it tries to build a brand identity in an incredibly crowded and competitive space.

Last month, the company announced a series of exclusive, one-of-a-kind e-bikes that it was auctioning under its 1-off Series brand name, with the Schwinn Sting-Ray-inspired Mosh/Chopper offering the first. . (The winning bid was $14,200, which… wow.) At the time, the company said that like the motorcycle world, customization and personalization would play a big part in how Serial 1 thought about the types of e-bikes. Design.

The S1 Mosh/Tribute will serve as a “springboard” to launch our S1 series that will see even more exclusive and highly desirable Serial 1 eBike models in the future, Product Manager Aaron Frank said in a statement.

Harley-Davidson said it would make only 650 units, with half of them available for purchase in the US and the other half in Europe. Interested customers can pre-order on the company’s website starting today, and deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.