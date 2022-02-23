Harman Baweja announces ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ remake with Sanya Malhotra! Harman Baweja announces ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ remake with Sanya Malhotra!

Entertainment

15 seconds ago
News

By Filmibeat Desk

Sanya Malhotra, the powerhouse actress. The buzz about the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen is already high and now the two have finally announced the much-awaited project. Acclaimed director Arti Kadav, known for Cargo, will lead the project.

Sharing her excitement, Sanya Malhotra said, “As an actress, I have never done a better character than this in The Great Indian Kitchen. I am excited to start working on my role as it has so many layers to it.” And it has its nuances.

I am looking forward to working with Harman and Aarti.” About the project Harman Baweja said, “The Great Indian Kitchen has a certain mystical quality attached to it. The story stays well with you even after the film. I want to make it an entertainment and content driven drama for the pan India audience with perfect balance.

I am very excited to collaborate with Sanya and Arti. Meanwhile, filmmaker Aarti Kadav said, “I am looking forward to working with Harman and Sanya. We have a wonderful rapport. It is one of the most tightly written scripts, and I am all set to add my voice to the drama.”

Vicky Bahri, Producer, Baweja Studios said, “The Great Indian Kitchen is a very exciting remake and we are gearing up to go on floors soon.” For now, more details about the project and the rest of the cast are expected to come out soon. In addition, Harman is largely busy producing the rescue mission film, Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Baweja Studios.

Bollywood Actor Harman Baweja announces ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ remake with Sanya Malhotra! Read the details which is out.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 16:58 [IST]

