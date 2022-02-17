Harmanpreet Kaur has to be dropped she cannot survive on basis of one inning

India’s T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been battling poor form for a long time. After which now former Indian captain Diana Edulji says that Harnampreet Kaur cannot stay in the team due to her innings of 171 runs in the 2017 World Cup and the time has come to drop her from the team with the third ODI against New Zealand. be given.

At the same time, Edulji also wants Shefali Verma to be dropped from the playing XI of the next match on the possible return of Smriti Mandhana in the next match after completing the quarantine. S Meghna impressed in the absence of Smriti Mandhana while Shefali has struggled in the 50-over format since her debut last year.

Harmanpreet has managed to cross the 50-run mark only twice since the 2017 World Cup held in England. Harmanpreet, 32, had a fitness problem last year but was expected to repeat it in international cricket after a good run in the Women’s Big Bash League. But in the bilateral series against New Zealand, she has failed so far. India is on the verge of losing another series.

While talking to PTI, Edulji said, “The criteria used to drop Jemima Rodriguez, as told by the coach (Ramesh Pawar). The same criteria should apply to Harmanpreet as well. I am very disappointed with him. She was my favorite player but you can’t stay in the team on the basis of just one innings (171 runs against Australia in 2017).”

He further added that, “He is just an innings away to score big but the effort should be shown. Even in terms of captaincy, after Mithali, Smriti is ahead in all formats. Because Harmanpreet is not performing. I have no problem taking him out of the next match. Sneha Rana is a good option for him.”

Also unhappy with Shefali Verma’s performance

Edulji also spoke on Shefali Verma’s form and said, “Shefali needs to be groomed well. She is playing moving towards square leg. There is no consistency in his stance (the way he stands at the crease). I don’t know why When she was scoring runs, this kind of movement was not happening.

He said, “The bowlers have found a way to get her out and so she is going away from the stump to play the shot. At this level you have to respect the bowlers.” Shefali Verma too has managed to average just 25 in eight matches since her debut in England last year.

In the end, he said about the spin bowling of the Indian team that, “Spinners, who have been India’s strong side for years, have also failed to give success to the team in the current series. India scored 270 runs in the second ODI but the bowlers failed to defend the score which is a matter of concern.

Significantly, the Indian women’s team is on a tour of New Zealand these days. After losing the only T20 series, India have also lost in the first two ODIs. The third match of the five-match series will be played on Friday and it is a do or die match for Team India. If the team loses this match too, it will lose another series. After this series, the Women’s ODI World Cup is also to be held.