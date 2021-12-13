Harnaaz became the pride of India, won the title of Miss Universe 2021; By answering this question, the beauty of the universe became

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been declared the new Miss Universe. 21-year-old Harnaz was declared the winner in the competition held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz has won this title after Lara Dutta in 2021. She was crowned Miss Universe 2020 by Andrea Meza of Mexico. This was broadcast live all over the world, which was watched live by millions.

