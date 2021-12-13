Harnaaz Sandhu became the pride of India, won the title of Miss Universe 2021; By answering this question, the beauty of the universe became

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been declared the new Miss Universe. She was crowned the 70th Miss Universe 2020 by Miss Universe Mexico’s Andrea Meza. The event was broadcast live all over the world, which was watched live on TV by millions of people. Harnaaz has won this title after India’s Lara Dutta in 2000. Participants from 80 countries took part in this competition and India has won this competition after 21 years. 21-year-old Harnaz was declared the winner of the competition held on Sunday in the Israeli city of Elliot.

Before actress-model Sandhu, only two Indian women have won the Miss Universe title. Actress Sushmita Sena was crowned in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira (22) was second, while South Africa’s Lalela Maswane (24) was third.

Actress-model Harnaaz Sandhu, who hails from Chandigarh, Punjab, is pursuing her post-graduation in Public Administration. She topped around 80 contestants in this competition ravaged by politics and the pandemic. At the end of the top three rounds, the contestants were asked, “What advice would you give to young women dealing with today’s pressures?”

To this Harnaaz said, “The biggest pressure that today’s youth is facing is to believe in oneself. Knowing that you are unique is what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others and talk about more important things happening around the world. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are your voice I believed in myself and that’s why I stand here today.”

The competition features a traditional display of national costumes, evening gowns and swimwear, as well as a question-and-answer round to test the contestants’ ability to express themselves in public.

On reaching the top 5, she was asked, “Many people think climate change is a hoax, what will you do to convince them?” On this Harnaaz of India said, “I feel very sad to see how many problems nature is going through. It is all because of our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to act, not talk. This is because our every action can save or kill nature. Prevention and protection is better than repentance and repair and that is what I am trying to explain to you guys today.”

The Palestinian leadership at the grassroots level urged contestants to leave the event to protest Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. However, only Malaysia, which has close ties with the Palestinians, did not send its country’s competitor, citing global COVID-19.

