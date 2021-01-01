Haroon Amiri Afghanistan: Haroon Amiri says we are 20 years behind

Afghan footballer Aaron Amiri talking to him about his old India number. And this is good news. He was part of the Afghanistan squad for the World Cup qualifier against India in June. The defender moved to Canada with his immediate family two months ago. The rest of his family is still in India and is safe.Amiri had left Afghanistan long before the Taliban took power. However, he believes that the wounds of not returning to his country will take time to heal.

When Amiri moved to Canada two months ago, she had no idea things would turn out so dramatically. He told our affiliated newspaper Times of India, ‘I don’t know how the situation changed so quickly. I am shocked to see how it all happened. Amiri has played for football clubs in India like Mohan Bagan, Mumbai FC, Chennai FC and Real Kashmir.

Amiri further said, ‘Thanks to all of the above, my family and I are safe. Half the people are in India and the rest are here in Canada.

While playing club football in India, Amiri, 31, lived in Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and many other cities in India. He says Taliban occupation has pushed Afghanistan back several years. “When the Taliban first came, they wreaked so much havoc that it took 20 years to recover,” he said. Now the same thing is happening again, so it is very difficult for us to understand where and how to fix it. We are 20 years behind. Bad news is coming from Afghanistan every day. Meanwhile, the death of young footballer Zaki Anwar caused a lot of pain to Amiri.

He said, ‘Honestly, I didn’t know him personally but I had seen him play on a few occasions. I still can’t believe it. He was a very nice boy and his death is heartbreaking for everyone. Anwari died after falling from a US ship last week. He wanted to flee the Taliban.

Technically speaking, Amiri is still a part of the Afghanistan national football team. But his dream of playing for the country again seems impossible now. He said, ‘We don’t know what will happen to our country, so it’s a little early to talk about the country in such a situation. I don’t know what the future holds for Afghanistan football. I pray that all this does not affect football. Although he lives and plays in Canada and India. Amiri has not yet relinquished her nationality.

