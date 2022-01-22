Harris aide meets Dem Hispanic caucus, expresses ‘deep regret’ over tweet on illegal immigrants

Harris aide meets Dem Hispanic caucus, expresses ‘deep remorse’ over tweet on illegal immigrants



NEW Now you can hearken to Fox Information articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director requested on Twitter in 2010 why illegal immigrants he noticed on TV weren’t being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This week, over a decade later, he once more repented for asking that query, this time earlier than prime congressional Democrats.

Jamal Simmons, who turned the vice chairman’s communications chief earlier this month, met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Thursday over the controversy stemming from the reemergence of a tweet through which he mentioned he “simply noticed 2 undocumented people speaking on MSNBC. One Regulation scholar the opposite a protester.”

HARRIS COMMS CHIEF APOLOGIZES AFTER 2010 TWEET REEMERGES ASKING WHY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WEREN’T ARRESTED

“Can somebody clarify why ICE just isn’t selecting them up?” he requested. He subsequently clarified that he was not suggesting ICE arrest them.”Simply appears off u can go on TV & admit breaking regulation & not be arrested.”

Simmons apologized amid a furor from immigration activists and Democrats on the suggestion individuals within the nation illegally ought to be arrested.

“As a pundit for a lot of my profession I’ve tweeted quite a bit and spoken out on public points. Generally I’ve been sarcastic, unclear or simply plainly missed the mark,” Jamal Simmons mentioned in an announcement.

“I sincerely apologize for offending those that care as a lot as I do about making America one of the best, multi-ethnic, various democracy it may be,” he mentioned. “I do know the position I’m taking on is to characterize the Biden-Harris administration, and I’ll achieve this with humility, sincerity and respect.”

Nonetheless, the apology solely blunted the injury and the Democrats, a lot of whom are key promoters of mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, met with him to debate the injury.

“Jamal had an open and trustworthy dialog with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus the place he reiterated his deep remorse for his previous phrases and long-standing dedication to immigrant rights,” a White Home official advised Fox Information.

VP HARRIS’ NEW COMMS DIRECTOR SUGGESTED BIDEN ‘DAZED AND CONFUSED,’ SLAMMED TRUMP FOR ‘JANKY SCIENCE VACCINE’

“Members expressed their issues and willingness to maneuver ahead,” the official mentioned. “Jamal is grateful for his or her generosity.”

Axios reported that Simmons was “upbraided” for the remarks, with Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., telling Simmons the tweets had been hurtful to some Hispanics, and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., reportedly claiming that illegal immigrant households reside in concern of being deported.

One lawmaker, Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., had mentioned earlier than the assembly, nonetheless, that he wouldn’t attend.

“The deep concern to me is this may occasionally present his true disposition relating to immigration. That is what my concern is. A gathering just isn’t going to vary my thoughts or give me peace of thoughts in some way,” Correa advised The Hill.

The controversy represents the most recent signal of how the Democratic Social gathering has moved more and more to the left on the query of illegal immigration with even the suggestion of deportation being anathema to some. Final yr, Democrats sought to cross a sweeping invoice to grant amnesty and an eight-year pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, however they failed to select up Republican assist for the measure.

Later within the yr, Democrats sought to incorporate amnesty provisions within the finances reconciliation invoice, which may keep away from a filibuster and subsequently wouldn’t want Republican assist.

Nonetheless, the Senate parliamentarian shot down a lot of proposals, and finally Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., mentioned he wouldn’t assist the laws. Some Democrats have since indicated they want to push on for related measures in 2022.

Fox Information’ Pat Ward contributed to this report.