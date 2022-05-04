Harris English on the mend, hopes to return at PGA Championship



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ignoring the list of the best players who have registered for the PGA Championship, Harris was English without knowing if he would stay in the Southern Hills.

A two-time winner last year, the English reached the top ten of the world rankings for the first time and made their Rider Cup debut in September. But he hasn’t played since the Sony Open in January because he has recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum.

He returned from Val, Colorado, where he underwent surgery on his right hip.

“They loved everything where it was,” said English from his home in St. Simmons Island, Georgia. “There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The English have come a long way in building stamina with their equestrian King Charles Spaniel, and in the eyes of his swing coach Justin Parsons has begun a small iron fist. The plan at the moment is to return to the PGA Championship, which runs May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He would rather not return to a major, but English said: “You have to start somewhere. I will prepare as much as possible to win.”

Surgery was inevitable.

English said he had problems with his right hip at Georgia College, which he treated with a dry needle. His first year on the PGA Tour, he checked it out in Valle. Doctors have described it as bone growth in his femur, he said.

“I had an injection (platelet-rich plasma), a band-aid to reduce inflammation,” English said. “He said there would come a time when it would stop working. I knew that day I would need surgery.”

And then last year his back problems started. He had to withdraw from the Players’ Championship if he could not hit more than 100 yards 3-Wood after two holes in the practice round.

The English made it to the main championship season, finishing third at the US Open, winning the Playoff Travelers Championship and losing the lead late in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. On a scale of 1 to 10, he said his “normal” pain level was about 5. He worked hard with his trainers to prevent further back pain, which he got through the Ryder Cup.

The Englishman played both Hawaii tournaments, was off for three weeks of rest and treatment, and when he returned to Phoenix and went to Ping headquarters to inspect equipment, his body would not allow him to hit more than 20 golf balls.

“I was ready to sip it in the bud,” English said.

The surgery was performed on Valentine’s Day.

“My wife was a trooper. She worked as a nurse for a few weeks when I could not move well,” he said. “It was bad to miss the Masters and Match games and tournaments that I really like. But I was looking forward to the opportunity to compete and win golf tournaments for the next eight to 10 years.”

He hopes to start from the Southern Hills, where the English plan to stay until the pain subsides. Otherwise, he will wait.

Brooklyn change

The country club will get a slightly new look for the US Open.

The Open returns to Brooklyn for the fourth time on June 16-19, but things will change for the 140-year-old club outside of Boston since 1988 when Curtis Strange won.

The USGA said it would play 250 yards long at 7,264 yards, and it would play the equivalent of 70 yards. That was equal to 71 in 1988 and when Julius Boros won in 1963. The country club passed a 73 when it first hosted in the United States. Open, won by local amateur Francis Woymet in 1913.

The course used for major tournaments, including the 1999 Ryder Cup, is a combination of one played by members and a third nine.

This year’s championship course will add an 11th hole from the main course, a par 3 at 131 yards, and a No. 4 loss. The 10th hole has been shortened from 515-yard par 5 to 499-yard par 4. 14th, formerly 450 yards, now 5 equals 619 yards.

“Country Club is an old-school golf course: small greens, very tight farewells,” said Jeff Hall, managing director of USGA Rules and Open Championships. “How is this modern golfer going to adapt, or will they just let it tear?”

Another change: the previous three openings at Brooklyn went to an 18-hole play-off. USGA now has a two-hole overall playoff. It was established in 2018. The last US Open play-off was Tiger Woods, who defeated Rocco Mediate on 19 holes in 2008 at the Torrey Pines. This is Major who has been the longest since his last playoff.

CISCO and APGA

Golf has expanded its presence in golf with a partnership announced Tuesday with the California-based Cisco Advocates Professional Golf Association that will create approval for players and big purse at two APGA Tour events.

Kevin Hall, Aaron Beverly, Troy Taylor and Olajuon Ajnaku will join the Cisco golfers. Cisco has already signed Nellie and Jessica Corda on the LPGA Tour and Daniel Kang and PGA Tour players including Victor Howland, Keith Mitchell and Maverick McNally.

In addition to continuing the sponsorship of the Billy Herschel APGA Invitational, which has the largest purse on the APGA Tour at 135,000, Cisco will be the title sponsor of a new APGA event in Baltusarle in August.

Mark Patterson, Senior Vice President of Cisco, said: “We are proud to work together to expand our commitment to golf and to work with APGA towards a shared vision of greater inclusion.”

APGA was started in 2010 to bring greater diversity to golf through sport and other career opportunities. It now has 17 tournaments with over $ 800,000 in prize money and bonuses.

Cisco is supporting a new APGA Junior series of four tournaments for young men and women from different backgrounds.

BRYSON update

Bryson DeChambeau has been listed on the field for the PGA Championship, although he is still recovering from surgery on his left wrist on April 14.

He was seen swinging a club with one hand during a charity event in the Bahamas. Now, the former US Open champion is out of a cast and has started holding at least one club with both hands.

“It can’t be held for long, but it can be reached,” he said Twitter post Friday.

A day later, he made a post Video Says the doctors allowed him to at least start chipping. So he can keep the club for a while longer.

DeChambeu says he looks forward to competing in the next two months after the surgery. The PGA Championship will start on May 19.

Devots

In the LPGA Tour, 10 players have won 10 scheduled tournaments. A year ago, it took on 14 tournaments before winning multiple. … The PGA Championship is the last week of taking the top 70 from a “PGA Points” list, a money list that started at Byron Nelson last week. The PGA of America can cross the 70th position to fill the field in the Southern Hills. Bubbles include Joel Dahmen and Russell Knox. … with John Rahm winning in Mexico last week, five of the top 10 in the world rankings failed to win in the first four months of the year – Colin Marikawa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Status of the week

John Rahm is the fifth player in the last 30 years to win a PGA Tour event in each of his first six full seasons.

The final word

“They take it very seriously because it’s their job, how they make their money. Some people don’t really see it. They just say, ‘Oh, they’re here to play golf.’ No. That’s how they make a living. ” – Anna Davis, 16, on what she learned from her week on the LPGA Tour.