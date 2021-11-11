Harris Meets Macron, Signaling a ‘New Era’ After Sub Snub, Both Say



In 2018, Mr. Trump avoided visiting veterans cemeteries outside Paris. In 2020, Mr. Trump denied a report in the Atlantic that he had ridiculed the cemetery as “filled with defeat.”

On Thursday, Ms. Harris met with Mr. Accompanied by Macron, he will attend the Ceasefire Day ceremony and will speak at the Paris Peace Forum as the highest-ranking American official in attendance. Mr. Trump skipped the opening ceremony. On Friday, she will attend an international conference on Libya with several heads of state, including Mr Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After two previous foreign tours – first, Guatemala and Mexico, covered by the wrong answer to the question she asked about the US-Mexico border, and then, Vietnam and Singapore in the shadow of Afghanistan – Ms. Harris’s visit to France has so far been defined by her personal accomplishments.

When visiting the research center on Tuesday at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, where her mother, Shyamla Gopalan Harris, once worked, Ms Harris said her visit was “a symbol of the current state of the relationship and our commitment to the future.” She visited two researchers, one French and one American, who were trying to determine why some people died of coronavirus illness while others showed no symptoms.

Before she could think for a few minutes in front of the camera about her love of the scientific process, she asked the couple about emerging forms – at least compared to the political dealings she saw at home.

“They start with an assumption,” Ms. Harris said. “And then they test it – if you are trying to do something for the first time, always know that there will be errors, mistakes.

“In government with us, we promote ‘The Plan’ – uppercase ‘T’, uppercase ‘P’ – ‘The Plan’,” she added. “And then the atmosphere is such that we are expected to defend the ‘plan’, although there may be some errors when we first roll it out and it’s time to re-evaluate and then re-evaluate it.”