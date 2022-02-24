Harris says Biden sanctions against Russia ‘swift and certain,’ even as president avoids harshest measures



Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that the sanctions imposed on Russia by President Biden for the war against Ukraine were “quick and certain” and that Biden had avoided imposing the toughest sanctions available against the nation.

“We know and believe this is a war of choice. It’s unpleasant. It’s unreasonable. And it’s unreasonable,” Harris told reporters. “As the president made clear from the outset, if Russia takes aggressive action against Ukraine, our response will be swift and secure, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Harris’s comments came after a news conference in Biden on Thursday afternoon in which he announced a series of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs and financial institutions.

Biden announces more US troops in Germany, additional sanctions for Russian invasion: live update

The sanctions, however, did not include attempts to isolate Russia from the SWIFT global banking system. Asked why he was not taking that extra step, Biden said his proposals were strong and that “the rest of Europe” did not want to separate Russia from Swift.

Biden also did not pay special attention to Russia’s energy industry. The move may have prevented electricity prices from skyrocketing already, but it also drew criticism from Republicans.

“By failing to impose significant sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry, which is responsible for the majority of all Russian exports, the administration has deliberately left the largest industry in the Russian economy virtually untouched,” said Sen. Pat Tommy, R-Pa.

Harris, however, said Biden’s sanctions “are going to have a direct impact on the Russian economy.”

Russia-Ukraine War: REPS. Omar, Bush warn against ‘inhumane’, ‘broad sanctions’

“This will have an immediate impact on Russia, and we will continue to work with our allies and our partners around the world from the very beginning,” Harris said. “We are united in our position on this issue and in response to this unwarranted, provocative attack on a sovereign nation.”

Biden also opposes Harris’ past claims, saying “no one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening.” “The purpose of the embargo has always been and continues to be a deterrent,” Harris said Sunday.

Russia’s military is expected to defeat Ukraine and oust its capital, Kiev. But it is also expected that Russia will have to deal with a costly uprising once it takes control of the country.

Meanwhile, the United States has deployed NATO allies in the region to prevent Russia from taking any action outside Ukraine. Biden announced on Thursday that he would send an additional 7,000 troops to Germany in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to a senior defense official, the 6,000 troops will come from Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Carson, Colorado. They are part of the 8,500 troops that Biden warned two weeks ago.

