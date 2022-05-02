World

Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to White House

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to White House
Written by admin
Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to White House

Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to White House

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to private work at the White House on Tuesday.

The vice president tested negative for Covid in a rapid antigen test on Monday, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19

“The vice president will return to work tomorrow in person,” Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said Monday.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Patricia Cummings on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at United Medical Center in southeastern Washington. (AP Photo / Jacqueline Martin)

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Patricia Cummings on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at United Medical Center in southeastern Washington. (AP Photo / Jacqueline Martin)

Allen added that he would follow the guidelines of the Harris Center for Disease Control and Prevention and “wear a good mask while being around others for ten days.”

Harris, 57, tested positive last Tuesday, but, at the time, Allen said he was not showing any symptoms.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19

Vice President Kamala Harris bids farewell after addressing the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Vice President Kamala Harris bids farewell after addressing the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)
(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

According to the White House, Harris spoke on the phone with President Biden after the positive test.

White House Drop Mask Mandate

“He wanted to check in and make sure he had everything he needed when he was quarantined at home,” the White House said.

READ Also  Construction of Chinatown jail 'Tombs,' sparks protests amongst community members

Harris tweeted last week, “I’m grateful for the vaccine and encouragement.”

Harris was fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, the most recent being shot on April 1.

#Harris #tests #negative #COVID #return #White #House

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment