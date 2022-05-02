Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to White House



Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to private work at the White House on Tuesday.

The vice president tested negative for Covid in a rapid antigen test on Monday, the White House said.

“The vice president will return to work tomorrow in person,” Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said Monday.

Allen added that he would follow the guidelines of the Harris Center for Disease Control and Prevention and “wear a good mask while being around others for ten days.”

Harris, 57, tested positive last Tuesday, but, at the time, Allen said he was not showing any symptoms.

According to the White House, Harris spoke on the phone with President Biden after the positive test.

“He wanted to check in and make sure he had everything he needed when he was quarantined at home,” the White House said.

Harris tweeted last week, “I’m grateful for the vaccine and encouragement.”

Harris was fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, the most recent being shot on April 1.