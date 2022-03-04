Harris to travel to Poland amid Russia-Ukraine war



Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Poland on Monday, where American troops are stationed to help Ukrainian refugees, Gadget Clock has learned.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Harris visit is one of several diplomatic contacts between the United States and Poland, which has received approximately 650,000 refugees. On Friday, President Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Dudar for about an hour.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Poland separately on Saturday, and a small number of U.S. lawmakers will also travel to Europe this weekend and meet with Harris on Monday.

Harris was involved in the White House outreach in Europe during Russia’s war against Ukraine, with Estonian Prime Minister Kaza Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Krizanis Karins, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonite, Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiki and the prime minister speaking separately on Monday. Romanian Prime Minister Nikolai Sioca.