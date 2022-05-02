Harrison Bader, Nolan Arenado homer to lead Cardinals in win over Diamondbacks



St. Louis catcher Andrew Nijner had to rise to the top of the scoreboard.

He couldn’t believe his eyes after catching 103.1 mph fastball from reliever Ryan Helsley in the eighth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

“Anytime you can run 103, it illuminates the whole crowd,” Nijner said.

Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado helped the Cardinals to a 5-3 deficit in the seventh inning.

St. Louis has won five games for the third time and defended a four-match series break.

Jordan Lupulo hit two homers for Arizona and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep.

Helsley retired the six batsmen he faced to pick up his first save of the season. He strikes out Ahmed, Cooper Hummel and Dalton Barsho in the final frame. Helsley has 16 strikeouts without a walk in seven appearances covering 8 1/3 innings this season.

St. Louis first-year manager Oliver Marmal called Helsley’s performance “absolutely electric.”

Helsley couldn’t help himself after dismissing Kettle Marte in the second out of the eighth, but looked at the radar gun readings.

“I didn’t have much time, the thing came quickly,” Nijner said. “I knew it had a little jeep in it. I wanted it down and away, but (he) tore it up and did 103 kinds of work.”

It was the fastest pitch among the majors this season. Helsley said his previous fastest pitch was 101.8.

“It’s a big jump,” Helsley said. “I didn’t throw up for a few days. I was feeling pretty good.”

Brendon Donovan had a run scoring ground, and Bader reliever Keenan Middleton’s (0-1) two-run shot gave the Cardinals a 6-5 lead.

“You just try and stay calm in that situation,” Bader said. “It was a big win, which we needed.”

After one batter, Arenado slammed his team-season sixth highest. He postponed a game on Saturday to take part in a fight against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Cody Whitley (2-0) was the last out of the seventh to pick up the win.

Lupullo, who entered the game at -11 skid for 1, was the first homer in the first and seventh innings for the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

Ahmed hit his third homer of the season to snap a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. He has three homers in his last four matches.

“We had a game where we felt we should have won,” Ahmed said. “We’ve run into some good arms and we’re not performing against those guys.”

Arizona starter Jack Davis allowed just three hits in a five-inning, 90-pitch stunt. He hit two and walked one. He scored two runs.

St. Louis starter Jordan Hicks dropped two hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He hit four and walked two.

Albert Pujols, who went 1 for 4, started the first base for the Cardinals at home for the first time since the 7 games of the 2011 World Series.

Speedstars have been caught

The Cardinal’s string of 20 consecutive steals ended after Tyler O’Neill was thrown in the third inning by catcher Dalton Vershor. This was the longest streak since they swiped 33 rows from September 20-29, 1985.

Change of time:

Central time has been moved to 12:15 to avoid possible rain during Monday’s makeup game against Kansas City. It was originally set for 3:15 p.m.

Instructor Room:

Cardinals: St. Louis INF Tommy Edman bids farewell with hip flexor in the seventh inning. He hopes to miss one match the most. “The tightening started just a few days ago,” Edman said. “It’s tough today.” … INF Paul Goldsmith was dismissed on the first day of the season. In its place the puja begins at the first base.

Coming next

Diamondbacks: RHP Jack Galen (0-0, 0.60) will face Miami RHP Pablo Lopez (2-0, 0.39) in the first set of the three-game series in Miami on Monday. Galen has allowed just one run in his three starts this season.

Cardinal: LHP Steven Matz (2-1, 6.11) will face Kansas City RHP Jack Greinker (0-1, 2.86) in a makeup game on Monday. April 13 The main competition is washed away in the rain. On Wednesday, Matz allowed four runs in four innings.