Harrison Ford dons black cycling ensemble as he heads out for a beachside bike ride in LA

Harrison Ford was seen donning a black cycling ensemble as he headed out for a bike ride Wednesday in Manhattan Seaside, California.

The Hollywood icon, 78, gave the impression to be in a good temper as he pedaled on a path on the seaside, which sits about 20 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Oscar-nominated actor wore a black helmet with sun shades, a polyester shirt with checkerboard ensemble from the Australian model Pedal Mafia, shorts and black sneakers.

The star of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones anthologies sported a little bit of facial hair and black gloves on the outing.

He didn’t have on a face masks, about 4 months after he acquired a coronavirus vaccination after a two-and-half hour wait at Torrance, California’s El Camino Neighborhood Faculty in January.

The A-lister is gearing as much as seem in an upcoming Indiana Jones movie directed by James Mangold and produced by unique director Steven Spielberg, with John Williams composing the rating.

The actor, who’s married to Calista Flockhart, might be joined in the film by Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Deadline reported final month, with manufacturing tentatively slated to start this summer season.

Stalwart: The veteran actor was snapped showing on the Oscars final month

Disney in December introduced that the following installment in the motion journey collection was set to reach in theaters in July of 2022.

‘Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the following installment of Indiana Jones,’ the corporate stated in a tweet. ‘On the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, might be again to proceed his iconic character’s journey.’