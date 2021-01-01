Harry Kane’s wife Kate sheds tears after losing Euro 2020 to Italy

The whole of Italy rejoiced after the victory over England in a penalty shootout. Here in London, too, the players rejoiced on the field. The Italian team, which won the trophy for the second time, had a great time. But on the other hand there was silence throughout the stadium. England fans were mourning the loss in their own home. The English players were sad too, but in the midst of all this, a picture came out that broke everyone’s heart.The wife of England captain Harry Kane wanted her team to become champions, but she could not stop herself after losing the final and started crying. In such a situation, along with his team, Harry, 27, was also seen giving his wife courage. Photos of this emotional moment are going hugely viral on the internet. Katie’s love for football is no secret. Anyway, she herself has been a player in this game.

England lost in a penalty shootout

England have not won a major tournament since the 16th World Cup. England have failed in a penalty shootout for the third time in a row. Marcus Rashford and Jaden Sancho also failed to score on penalties. England failed in their last three attempts. After the defeat, English fans lost their cool outside the stadium. Italian supporters were also attacked.



The festival is celebrated in Italy

On the streets of Rome, on the other hand, Milan was buzzing. Some were celebrating by blowing car horns, while others were celebrating by blowing up firecrackers. People were singing and dancing. Most of the restrictions related to the virus were lifted, which were ignored by Italian fans. After all, it was the first time the country had won a major tournament since the 2006 World Cup. Italy finally became European champions after failing to qualify for the final World Cup. The match was seen on the big screen in various cities in Italy.

