Harry Kane’s wife Katie looks chic in a floral maxi dress and heart-shaped sunglasses at Wembley

Harry Kane’s wife Katie seemed chic in a floral maxi dress as she watched her husband beat Croatia in Englands first Euro 2020 match at Wembley on Sunday.

The mother-of-three seemed effortlessly trendy in the lengthy ruffle-sleeved dress, which saved her cool at the sweltering sizzling match.

Cheering from the sidelines, Katie, 27, donned a pair of cute heart-shaped sunglasses that saved the solar out of her eyes in the stands.

Sideline fashion: Harry Kane’s wife Katie seemed chic in a floral maxi dress as she watched her husband beat Croatia in Englands first Euro 2020 match at Wembley on Sunday

She swept her blonde tresses out of her face into a excessive pony tail and beamed as she supported her striker husband from the sidelines.

Katie saved equipment to a minimal and wore a silver watch on one wrist and her England lanyard round her neck.

Childhood sweethearts, Katie first met Harry at faculty and accepted his proposal after six years of courting in 2017.

Katie gave delivery to the couple’s first baby Ivy the identical yr, and has since welcomed daughter Vivienne and son Louis.

Chic: Cheering from the sidelines, Katie donned a pair of cute heart-shaped sunglasses that saved he solar out of her eyes on the facet of the pitch READ Also Reel Suspects Acquires Venice Critics' Week Title The Flood Won't Come

On the match, England kicked off their Euro 2020 marketing campaign off to a flying begin after Raheem Sterling struck to see off Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s facet entered Sunday’s contest bidding to avenge their World Cup semi-final heartbreak to the identical opponents in Russia three years in the past.

And the Three Lions had been the higher facet all through and made their dominance rely earlier than the hour mark as Sterling saved his cool to fireplace dwelling after nice work from Kalvin Phillips.

Croatia barely troubled Jordan Pickford’s purpose and England held onto win their first ever opening sport at the European Championships.

Candy: Katie first met Harry at faculty and accepted his proposal after six years of courting in 2017

Forward of the Euros, Katie and England captain Harry jetted off to Portugal final week.

Katie donned a white a purple tie-dye tracksuit and carried two Chanel purses on together with her – one pink shoulder bag retailing at greater than £3,000 and a bigger black purse value £3,850.

Harry took his Premier League 2020/21 trophies alongside for the journey, positioning them beside the pool, writing: ‘Took the little ones on their first vacation.’

Celebrating: Forward of the Euros, Katie and Harry jetted off to Portugal final week the place the England captain positioned his Premier League trophies by the pool for his or her ‘first vacation’

Harry and Katie welcomed their ‘lovely child boy,’ on December 29, calling his arrival a ‘particular approach to end the yr.’

The England captain introduced the joyful arrival of their son Louis Harry Kane with a image of the household.

Collectively, the married couple proudly confirmed off their new child and footballer Harry stated he ‘could not be extra proud’ of his wife following the labour.

New child: Harry and Katie welcomed a ‘lovely child boy,’ on December 29, calling his arrival a ‘particular approach to end the yr.’

In addition to a new child and two daughters, Harry and Katie even have canine Brady and Wilson, named after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

In 2018, Harry praised his wife for giving delivery to their second baby with ‘no ache aid’ and stated hypnobirthing was the explanation behind the sleek supply.

It was the second time Katie had opted for the conscious birthing observe as she beforehand ‘had probably the most superb water delivery’ throughout her daughter Ivy’s supply in January 2017.