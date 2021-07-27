Harry Potter Fame Actress Afshan Azad Gives Birth to Baby Girl with Husband Nabil Kazi Shares Photo | This actress of the film Harry Potter became a mother, has come with Daniel Radcliffe

New Delhi: Actress Afshan Azad, who played an important role in the superhit Hollywood film series ‘Harry Potter’, has given birth to a daughter. Afshan Azad, who is active on social media, has shared a picture of his daughter with the fans. Along with this picture, he has also written a caption in which he has written about his heart.

Let us tell you that in the film ‘Harry Potter’, Afshan Azad played the role of Padma Patil. In the picture, his daughter is seen in a light purple dress. On his side, Afshan wrote – Hello baby Qazi. He wrote in the caption of the picture, ‘By the grace of God our princess has finally arrived. We have been absorbed in this bubble of love ever since she descended on earth last week.

Afshan Azad wrote, ‘God has bestowed us with the most beloved, precious and best gift, Allah Humma Barik. I will probably be missing here for a while so that I can recover, rest and live every moment of this indescribable feeling. I am sure I will be back soon. Thank you all for your messages, prayers and concern for me.

Let us tell you that Afshan Azad played the character of Harry’s classmate in the film ‘Harry Potter’. The film was a tremendous hit and all the characters of this film became very popular. Talking about the lead actors of the film, Daniel Radcliffe played the role of Harry Potter in the film and Emma Watson was seen in the role of Hermione Granger.

