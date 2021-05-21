Harry Potter Quiz Show Is Coming Soon To Mark The Movie 20th Anniversary Celebration





If in case you have learn all Harry Potter books, watched all its strikes and are a giant fan of this fantasy sequence, right here's excellent news for you. The WarnerMedia is ready to launch a brand new TV quiz competitors sequence the place you possibly can test your Harry Potter data. That is being completed to mark the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the primary movie (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone).

Whereas the quiz is predicted to air later this 12 months, there isn't a last date introduced to date. The title of the present has additionally not been determined but. It would air on HBO Max and afterward Cartoon Community and TBS.

The quiz exhibits might be a part of a five-night retrospective particular that includes shock visitors and the casting has been opened for individuals who wish to participate in it. It's also possible to register at WizardingWorld.com.

Saying the mega information, Warner Bros talked about that this present might be devoted to all Harry Potter followers and mentioned, “To rejoice the devoted followers outdated and new who’ve passionately stored the Wizarding World magic alive in so many types for many years, these thrilling specials will rejoice their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV occasion.”

In the meantime, all eight of the Harry Potter films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry, Hermione and Ron might be streaming on HBO Max within the month of June.

The eight Harry Potter films are the difference of J.Ok. Rowling’s best-selling. The sequence grew to become is likely one of the world’s greatest film franchises and has round 7.7 billion {dollars} on the international field workplace.