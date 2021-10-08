Harshad Chopra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai: Harshad Chopra is going to play the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai. These 2 new entries are happening!

Actor Harshad Chopra is currently in the news for his role in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta. The show, which has ruled the hearts of audiences for almost 12 years, is soon to take a big generation leap. After this leap, where the story of the show will change, a lot of stars will change. It is being said that now Harshad Chopra’s entry will be in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. He will appear in the lead role.

There has been talk for days that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will bid farewell to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. Both were playing the roles of Karthik and Naira in the show. Apart from Naira, Shivangi Joshi also played the role of Sirat. Now there is news that new faces are being sought for the story after the generation jumped. Harshad Chopra is also one of these names. Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, Harshad Chopra took to Twitter when he heard the news.



Harshad Chopra is one of the popular stars of TV. She started her acting career in 2006 with the TV show ‘Mamta’. He later appeared in TV shows like ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Amber Dhara’, ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’, ‘Dil Se Di Dua – Saubhagyavati Bhavana’, ‘Tere Liya’ and ‘Behad’.

There is also talk that besides Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathore and Namik Paul will also be seen for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. Pranali Rathore has appeared in ‘Barrister Babu’, while Namik Paul has been a part of TV shows like ‘Ek Diwana Tha’ and ‘Kavach’.