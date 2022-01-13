Harshad Chopra of Yeh Rishta kya kehlata hai has done onscreen romance with these actresses apart from Pranali Rathore

Veteran tv actor Harshad Chopra is these days seen romancing Pranali Rathore in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. However even earlier than this Harshad has been seen romancing onscreen with many actresses.

Well-known tv actor Harshad Chopra is understood for his super performing and appears. Harshad is kind of well-known among the many viewers. There is no such thing as a dearth of his followers on social media too. Harshad Chopra is understood for his wonderful performing in serials like ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Bepnaah’ and ‘Saraswatichandra’. Then again, Harshad has made a powerful comeback on the small display screen with the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. On this serial, he’s seen falling in love with actress Pranali Rathore, however even earlier than that he has been seen romancing onscreen with many well-known actresses.

Harshad Chopra and Sriti Jha: Harshad Chopra was seen romancing Sriti Jha within the well-known serial ‘Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava’. Harshad Chopra performed the function of Raghav on this serial. Individuals appreciated the chemistry of Harshad and Sriti. At the moment there have been additionally reviews within the media that each had been relationship one another. Individuals had been very desirous to see him onscreen in addition to offscreen.

Harshad Chopra and Aditi Gupta: Harshad Chopra was seen reverse Aditi Gupta in Ekta Kapoor’s serial ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’ approaching Star Plus. The pair of each within the present was well-liked. Harshad and Aditi had been seen within the function of Prem and Heer on this present. Each gained super reputation after this present.

Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget: The actor has additionally been seen romancing Jennifer Winget. Harshad and Jennifer had been seen collectively within the TV serial ‘Bepnaah’. The pair of each on this serial was well liked by the viewers. The onscreen romance of each grew to become fairly well-known. After working on this serial, Harshad’s profession moved in direction of super success. Harshad Chopra was seen within the function of Aditya and Jennifer Winget as Zoya within the serial ‘Bepannaah’.

Harshad Chopra and Shivya Pathania: Harshad Chopra was seen collectively with actress Shivya Pathania in Sony TV’s serial ‘Humsafar’. Harshad Chopra was seen within the function of Sahir Chaudhary and Shivya Pathania as Arzoo on this present.

Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathore: On the similar time, Harshad Chopra is seen romancing Pranali Rathore within the well-known serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Followers are very fond of the pair of each within the present. On this present Harshad is seen as Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathore as Akshara.