Harshal Patel Remembers AB De Villiers Advice During IPL 2021 to Create History For RCB That Helped Purple Cap Winner on International Debut Against New Zealand

Harshal Patel, after doing wonders in his international debut against New Zealand, told that the guru of AB de Villiers, who played with him for RCB in the IPL, will remain in his mind throughout his career.

Harshal Patel got a chance to make his international debut in the second T20 match against New Zealand. In the same year, he also won the Purple Cap by taking 32 wickets in IPL 2021, creating history for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earlier, a few hours before the match, AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In the post-match press conference, Harshal Patel remembered his RCB teammate AB de Villiers and also told an anecdote related to him. He told that, a gurumantra (advice) given to him by AB during IPL benefited a lot. This is the reason why he got success in his debut match first IPL and now for India.

Let us tell you that Harshal Patel took 32 wickets in IPL 2021. He equaled Dwayne Bravo’s record of taking most wickets in a season. Apart from this, he also became the first player in the history of IPL to win the Purple Cap for RCB.

Recalling the advice he received from AB de Villiers during the IPL, pacer Harshal Patel said that the former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate has had a big impact on his career. The advice given by him (AB) in the second phase of IPL will remain in my mind for the rest of my career.

Harshal said in the press conference that, ‘AB has had a big impact on my career. I have always watched them silently. Recently in UAE, I asked him how to bowl economical in the big overs. He said that even when the batsman hits a good ball, do not change. Force the batsman to hit good deliveries because he will think that you will bowl the second ball but it will not happen.

‘I can’t bowl more than 135 kmph’

Harshal Patel has made a place in the Indian team by working very hard. At the age of 30, he got a chance to debut for India. Patel, who was the player of the match in the debut match, also said in the post-match press conference that, ‘The fast bowler needs speed but I felt that I cannot bowl faster than 135 kmph. 140 after trying a lot but not more than that.

He further said, ‘Then I focused on other things and hone my skills. I worked on my action. My action is not perfect in terms of bio mechanics but that has become my strength. Because of this, the batsmen find it difficult to play with me.

Significantly, Harshal Patel bowled brilliantly in his debut T20 match against New Zealand. He also took two wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match in his first international match for this excellent performance.