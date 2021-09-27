Harshali Malhotra dances on Lo Gozen from Pa Q.

Harshali Malhotra had made headlines by playing the role of Munni in Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. She was very young when she appeared in the movie. Now Harshali is an active social media user and keeps sharing her videos on new trends.

Now once again Harshali has shared her dance video with fans. In it, she is dancing to the tune of the famous song Pa Que Se Lo Gozen. His dance moves are being performed in front of the eyes. Sharing this, he captioned it, ‘Keep growing.’





Different comments from people

Now people are getting different comments on Harshali’s video. One user wrote, ‘Munni, what are you doing?’ Another user wrote, ‘Munni is infamous.’ Another person wrote in the comments section, ‘Sometimes you go crazy. Consult a good doctor. In addition, many users also posted emojis with heart and fire.

Trolls have happened before

Let us tell you, Harshali has been trolled many times for sharing similar videos before. Earlier when she said ‘Pani Pani Ho Gaya Trend!’ But when he shared his video, people said that the boy could not live with you.