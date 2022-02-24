Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in ‘Thar’

Anil Kapoor will be seen alongside son Harshvardhan Kapoor in a revenge thriller film Thar. Anil and Harshvardhan are working together for the second time after ‘AK Vs AK’. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik will play other roles in writer-director Raj Singh Chowdhary’s debut film Thar. This is also the debut of the film’s cinematographer Shreya Dev Dubey and music composer Ajay Jayanti. The producer of the film is Anil Kapoor. Thar will be released on OTT platform Netflix.

Disney Plus Hotstar buys broadcast rights of Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’

Disney Plus Hotstar has bought the OTT rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’. The film will be shown on Disney Plus Hotstar after its release in theatres. The broadcast rights of ‘Liger’ are believed to have been sold for Rs 65 crore. The film is produced by Karan Johar along with Charmi Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, who directed the Hindi film ‘Buddha Hoga Tera Baap’, ‘Liger’ is the story of a common man becoming a famous ‘fighter’.

Esha Deol will be seen in web series ‘Invisible Woman’

Esha Deol will be seen in the web series ‘Invisible Woman’ with Suniel Shetty. Its makers announced this recently. It will be produced under the banner of Yoodlee Films and will be directed by Rajesh M Selva. Esha Deol said in a statement, ‘This is a really great series. This is a different style. It is a great pleasure to be working with Sunil Anna again. The shooting of the web series has started and it is a lot of fun. Esha Deol and Suniel Shetty have earlier worked together in films like ‘LOC: Kargil’, ‘One to Three’. Invisible Woman will also feature Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarwar, Tina Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.