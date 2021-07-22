Harshvardhan Rane followed the path of Milind Soman, girls will become crazy after seeing VIDEO | This actor walked the path of Milind Soman, girls will become crazy after seeing VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is getting praise these days for his film ‘Haseen Dilruba’. His fan following is increasing very fast now. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Rane has shared such a video, seeing that you will feel that they are also following the path of Milind Soman. Harshvardhan is seen swimming in this video. This style of his is making his female fans crazy.

Perfect body seen in the video

Harshvardhan Rane shared a video clip of his recent fresh moment on the bank of a river on social media. Rane wrote on his Instagram page, ‘Since childhood, against the flow, sometimes don’t go with the flow.’ Watch this VIDEO…

Harshvardhan jumped like this in the river

In the video, Harshvardhan Rane is seen jumping into the river and swimming against the flow. The video seems to have been shot on a hill. Seeing the confidence with which he has jumped in the river, everyone is praising him.

Fans are asking these questions

Rane is an active social media user and keeps his fans updated with his outdoor adventures. The actor was asked a lot of questions by fans about the place captured in the video.

Will be seen in this film

Harshvardhan was recently seen in the film ‘Haseen Dilruba’ released on OTT. He will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Kun Faya Kun’ along with Sanjeeda Sheikh and Luvkesh Solanki.

