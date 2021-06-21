Harshvardhan Rane gave a helmet to John Abraham: Harshvardhan Rane once gave a helmet to John Abraham as a courier boy

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has acted in films like ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and ‘Tash’, is in the news these days due to his hot style in ‘Haseen Dilruba’. During a special conversation, Harshvardhan discussed with us some unknown aspects besides the film, co-star Tapsi Pannu, Corona period:

Harsh, the song ‘Fisl Ja Tu …’ from the film has received so many comments from your fans that now you have the opportunity to show your talent or you don’t get the opportunity you deserve. How much do you agree with them?

The love of these lovers is like that of a mother. I couldn’t have had this experience with mom, but I’ve heard mom look at their son the same way my son looks at a king son. Whether I have that ability or not, these people see and love my work from that point of view. However, it is said that prayer has no effect, so it has really affected my life. His wishes resonate somewhere in the universe, which has given me some work over the last year or two, as he has spread so much positivity. It is as if the mother has always loved everything, but now she is under pressure to live up to her expectations. Try not to disappoint them. Movies keep coming, I keep showing, and I keep working on what I do well. I have to do this for them, because I have no relatives in my life, no parents, so I have a responsibility to these people and I try to make these people proud.

How was the experience of shooting the film? Tapasi Pannu said in an interview, “Were you and Vikrant too scared while doing intimate scenes?”

No, that was not the case. In fact, he’s very sensitive as an actor, so he must have felt that way. We wanted to have intimate scenes on the first day, but they didn’t give me any chance to be scared. Anyway, experienced and professional actors like Tapsi keep their co-stars away from things like fear. They come on set, work quickly. They don’t believe in threats, they make things easier. Both Tapsi and Vikrant are very professional, which is why they are doing so much work. It was a learning experience for me. Both work as fast as a train.

You were also working during the Corona outbreak, helping people, what was your experience during that time? What did you learn

I think something like sea churning has happened. Just as nectar and poison were divided into two groups, so those who are strong have become strong and those who are weak have become more weak. In my opinion, this has increased inequality and it is not just a matter of money. Psychologically too I see two types of people, they have either become so self-reliant that they have to do what they want to do now or they are completely broken or ours are gone, too. This is a natural process, it will take a long time to recover.

You are doing your next film under the banner of John Abraham. What was it like working with him?

I am always scared in front of John Sarans. In fact, in 2004 I used to work as a courier boy, after which I gave a helmet to John Saran. Then I still feel what I felt when I saw them. He’s the producer of my film, but even today, looking at him, I’m in a position where when he puts his hand on his shoulder, I feel uncomfortable that hey, this will happen, this will happen. I’m falling behind. So far the head goes out just for them. He says, Sir don’t say, but I don’t have to do that, because when I met him, I was giving him oily hair, pimples on his face, dirty bikes and he was making my movie today, so I was nervous in front of him even today. I try to open up a little, but I can’t. I don’t think this is going to happen in this life.

