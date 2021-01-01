Hartalika Teej 2021 Latest News: Hartalika Teej 2021 Manaya Gaya Suhagans performed Hartalika Teej with full faith, gave up food and water, women became engrossed in devotion to Shiva-Parvati

Hartalika Teej Vrat is celebrated with full devotion and faith all over Bihar. Women in Nawada district fasted enthusiastically on Thursday for unbroken happiness. The women were seen preparing for the morning fast. The women made idols and worshiped Lord Shiva and Mother Gauri.Meanwhile, women were seen singing together. Due to the Corona global epidemic, most fasting women worshiped at home instead of in temples. In the evening, women dressed in new clothes began to perform rituals. The pooja round continued till late in the evening. After this the story was heard from the priests. The religious and spiritual significance of the husband-wife relationship was discussed through the story.

Do your makeup on a daily basis

Why is this vrata called hartalika?

The meaning of hartalika is very interesting. It is made up of two words, each word and the table. Har means abduction and table means friend. According to legend, Parvati’s father, the daughter of the Himalayan king, could not marry Lord Vishnu against his will, so his friends kidnapped her and took her to the forest and hid her in a cave. Here, on the advice of her friends, Goddess Parvati worshiped Lord Shiva.

On the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad in Hastar Nakshatra, Goddess Parvati was duly worshiped by making a Shivling from clay and kept awake all night. Pleased with his determination, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. Due to the greening of the numbers, this vrata got the name Haritalika.