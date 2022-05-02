Harvard Crimson student newspaper slammed for ‘journalistic malpractice’ after Israel editorial



The editorial board of the Harvard University student newspaper published an editorial last week stating that it supports a “free Palestine” as well as a boycott, divest and approval movement.

The editors of Harvard Crimson wrote in the editorial that “Palestinians, in the eyes of our board, deserve dignity and independence,” stating that “we support the boycott, divest and approval movement as a way to achieve that goal.”

The editorial said that Israel’s current policy was pushing the Palestinians towards “statelessness indefinitely.”

“Israel’s current policy pushes Palestinians into indefinite statelessness, continuing attacks on ethnic law and illegal settlements on West Bank sovereignty that make the prospect of a two-state solution difficult; it deserves a strong and unwavering international response,” the editorial board wrote.

The board claims that the argument against the BDS movement “could have been made against South Africa once and for all.”

In response to the inevitable demand that the editorial be considered anti-Semitic, the board wrote that “support for the liberation of Palestine is not anti-Semitic.”

“We unequivocally oppose and condemn each and every form of Judaism, including those times when it appears to be on the brink of an otherwise successful movement. The Jewish people – like every human being, including the Palestinians – deserve nothing but life, peace and security.”

The board concludes that it is “proud from the end.” [sic] Lend our support to both the liberation of Palestine and the BDS. “

“We do not take this decision lightly. The BDS has a blunt view, with the possibility of reciprocal or combined losses in the form of economic blows. [sic] Give our support to both the liberation of Palestine and the BDS – and we urge everyone to do the same, “the editorial board wrote.

State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told a July 2021 press conference that the Biden administration “rejected” the boycott divestment movement.

“We strongly reject the BDS movement, which unjustly unites Israel,” Price said. “While the Biden-Harris administration will fully and always respect the First Amendment rights of our citizens, the American people, the United States will be a strong partner in global efforts to legitimize Israel and work tirelessly to support Israel’s further integration into the international community.” “

Price’s comments came after Ben & Jerry’s company announced it would no longer sell ice cream in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Rose Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandwithUice, an educational organization that fights Judaism and supports Israel, told Gadget Clock Digital that the editorial board of the student newspaper had “demonstrated ignorance at its best and misconduct at its worst.”

“Crimson has done no justice to the Israelis or the Palestinians, and has done more harm than good to its own credibility as a newspaper. Rejected in 1937, the editorial board showed the best ignorance and worst journalistic misconduct. The lack of concern for Israeli life and the propaganda campaign to end Israel’s existence would certainly hurt many Jewish students on campus, “Rothstein said.

