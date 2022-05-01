World

Harvard University’s $100 million to address slavery ties ‘way too low’: 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones

First in Fox: Nicole Hannah Jones, author of New York Times Magazine’s 1619 project, said Saturday that Harvard University’s $ 100 million pledge to try to atone for the historic bond with slavery was “too small.”

Hannah-Jones commented during the National Anti-Racist Book Festival, organized by Boston University’s Center for Anti-Racist Research.

Lawrence Baco, president of Harvard University, co-author of Harvard and President of the Slavery Legacy in the Washington Post’s op-ed, and Tomico Brown-Nagin, dean of the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University, announced Tuesday that the Ivy League will spend college. $ 100 million to study its relationship with slavery, with an endorsement “to support this endeavor forever.”

Top 10 Misleading and Offensive Statements from NYT’s Nicole Hannah-Jones

File - Harvard University

File – Harvard University
(AP Photo / Charles Grace, file)

The fund will help address the “continuing inequalities – the real legacy of slavery – affecting communities in the United States and the Caribbean, with which New England’s slavery economies were closely linked.”

The report did not recommend direct financial compensation.

“We are not innocent. This is an age of deep social divisions, and we know that our efforts could face criticism and condemnation. One-time payments, arguing that any other method is inadequate, “Baco and Brown-Nagin predicted.

That’s exactly what Hannah-Jones did at the Boston University event on Saturday.

“Well, one, you didn’t ask that, but the 100 100 million that Harvard has set aside, you know, it’s nice, but it’s very low,” said Hannah-Jones.

The author of the 1619 project, Nicole Hannah-Jones, falsely claims that the Civil War began in 1865

Nicole Hanna-Jones, founder of the 1619 project, is seen as a liberal media outlet and Hollywood hero, despite the overwhelming response to the award-winning project.

(Photo: Jeff Shirt / MSNBC / NBCU Photo via Bank Getty Images))

During the same panel on Saturday, Hannah-Jones added that the Republicans are a “white party” that “understands.”[s] They will not be able to win the election with a majority. “

“And in this country, we’re experiencing a rapid demographic change where Republicans realize they can’t really win elections with a majority because they’re basically a white party and Democrats are a party that actually represents a majority of Americans, a majority of white voters. And all the others.” The majority of voters of the caste, that these two things go together, “said Hannah-Jones.

Hannah-Jones is best known for her work on the 1619 project in The New York Times Magazine, which Criticized Accused of saying Incorrect Parts of history, such as the claim that “the colonialists had a primary reason for deciding to declare their independence from Britain because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.”

The Times later corrected the article, “… one of the primary reasons some colonialists decided to declare their independence from Britain was to protect the institution of slavery.”

Nicole Hanna-Jones signed the book for her supporters before going on stage to discuss her book, "1619 Project: A New Origin Story" At a 2021 LA Times Book Club event.

At the 2021 LA Times Book Club event, Nicole Hanna-Jones signed books for her supporters before going on stage to discuss her book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.
(Via Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times Getty Images)

Hannah-Jones recently published a book based on The 1619 Project, which topped the list of best sellers in both. Amazon And New York Times. There is also a children’s version BooksThe title is “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water.”

Gadget Clock reached out to Harvard University for comment.

