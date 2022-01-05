‘Harvest2Homes’ delivers healthy meals to front doors in the Capital Region



SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If eating healthier is one of your New Years resolutions, Harvest2Homes in Saratoga wants to make it easy for you by taking care of the cooking! The weekly subscription-based service delivers locally-sourced meals to homes across the Capital Region.

For $10.50 a meal, you can get a delicious and nutritious meal delivered straight to your doorstep! Dietician Kelsey McPartland started the service during the Covid-19 pandemic to take the guesswork out of eating healthy.

After choosing your meals each week, they’re delivered weekly to insulated a Harvest2Homes “milk box” that stays on your doorstep. Whether you want to try it for one week or one year, Kelsey is hopeful that her service can educate people about how simple it can be to eat healthy.

The menu rotates each week.

Arugula Date Salad, Blueberry Beet Kale Salad, and Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots with Brown Rice and Arugula are just a few items on the menu this week! The menu rotates each week.

Interested in trying out the service? Use code FREEDELIVERY for a free week of meals.