Harvinder Singh Paralympic Archery: Harvinder Singh Paralympic Bronze Medal for Training

Harvinder Singh Paralympic Archery: Harvinder Singh Paralympic Bronze Medal

Harvinder Singh hails from Kaithal village in Haryana. Born into a middle-class farming family, Harvinder was diagnosed with dengue when he was one and a half years old. The local doctor gave him an injection, the side effect of which was that his legs stopped working properly. This childhood incident is being mentioned today as Harvinder made history in the Paralympic Games.

The first Indian to win a medal in archery

The men’s individual recurve open saw an exciting competition on Friday. Harvinder defeated the South Korean archers 6-5 in a shootout at the Yuminoshima final. India’s Para Archer won the bronze medal by defeating Qin Min Soo. Harvinder finished 21st in the rankings and won three elimination matches before defeating Kevin Mather of the United States in the semifinals. This was the third of the day and the 13th overall medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.



Dad got a range built on the farm

Harvinder, 30, is also credited with the success of his farming father. The archer from Ajitnagar village had to face difficulties to practice in lockdown. The father then set up an archery range for his son on his farm to make training easier. “We had harvested and the fields were empty, so my father helped build an archery range there,” he said. That way I could practice safely. India has so far won 13 medals, including two gold, six silver and five bronze, at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He is studying Economics at Punjab University

Harvinder Singh, ranked 23rd in the World Para Asian Games, won the gold medal. Singh, who is pursuing a PhD in economics at Punjab University in Patiala, took a 5-3 lead in the bronze medal play-off, but the Korean archer won the fifth set to pull the match to a shoot-off. Singh scored exactly 10 runs while Kim managed just 8 runs. The research and analysis done by Harvinder Singh during his study of economics was very useful. He won each tiebreak using his analytical mind during three pressure matches in five games. According to Harvinder, ‘Accounting is important in economics and I used it in my games. Keep that in mind and help win medals.

In the first round, Harvinder Singh defeated Stefano Travisani of Italy 6-5 (10-7) in a shootout. He lost a shot-0 lead in the third set, but tied the score at 5-5 to reach the shoot-off. Singh hit an accurate 10 shots in the tiebreaker, while the opponent was able to hit only seven after the Russian Paralympic Committee’s side defeated Sienderzhiyev 5-5. After going down 0-4 in the match, they tied the game 5-5 and won the shoot-off 8-7. In the semifinals, he defeated three-time German Paralympian Mike Jarzewski 6-2.