Harvinder Singh wins bronze: Harvinder Singh wins bronze: Harvinder Singh becomes the first Indian archer to win a Paralympic medal

Indian para athletes continue their excellent performance in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Archer Harvinder Singh led India to a bronze medal in the men’s individual recurve event on Friday. Harvinder defeated MS Kim of Korea.

Haryana’s Harvinder won the bronze medal by defeating Kim 6-5 in a thrilling shoot-off match. This is India’s 13th medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Harvinder has become the first Indian archer to win a medal in the Paralympics. Earlier in the semifinals, Harvinder was defeated 4-6 by American archer K Mathur.

Harvinder finished 21st in the rankings and won three elimination matches before defeating Kevin Mather of the United States in the semifinals. This is India’s third and 13th overall medal in the Paralympics today.

In the bronze medal match, Harvinder won the first set 26-24 but the Korean came back and won the second set 29-27. In the third set, Harvinder scored 28 runs while Kim scored only 25 runs. Harvinder took a 4-2 lead and needed to win the next round to win the medal. But in the fourth set, both archers scored 25-25 and both got one point each.

Harvinder scored 26 in the fifth set but Kim scored one point more than him to take the match to the shoot-off. In the shoot-off, Kim scored eight and Harvinder 10 runs.



Praveen won a silver medal in the high jump T64 event

Earlier today, Praveen Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump T64 event. Praveen broke the Asia record by jumping 2.07 meters and finished second, giving India a silver medal. Praveen could not score 2.07 meters in the first attempt. However, in the second attempt, he achieved it easily. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Harvinder on this historic medal victory.

Avni won her second medal

Praveen was followed by 19-year-old Indian shooter Avni Lekhara in the women’s 50m rifle 3rd place SH1 on Friday with a score of 445.9. Avni has another medal in the same Paralympics. He had previously won a gold medal in the 10m Raphael. This was India’s 12th medal.

India’s best performance

India currently have 2 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals in their account. This is Team India’s best performance in the history of the Paralympics. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals in 2016 in Rio, including 2 golds.