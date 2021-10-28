Haryana agitating women farmers trampled by truck, three killed in painful accident

A major accident took place in Bahadurgarh, Haryana on Thursday morning. A speeding truck trampled the women farmer protesters. In this traumatic incident, three elderly women lost their lives and the condition of three other women is said to be critical. However, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

According to the information, this incident is being told around 6.30 am today. In which Jhajjar Road elderly women were sitting on the divider. So a speeding truck trampled them and overtook them. In this accident, two women died on the spot, while one woman died during treatment in the hospital.